Hundreds of families got into the Christmas spirit as a Chorley car park was transformed into a winter wonderland this weekend.

The popular Christmas attraction returned to Cleveland Street on Friday (December 9) with a real ice rink and fairground rides such as the Alpine fun house, Teacup Ride, Mini Train Ride and Hook-a-Santa.

There is also a cosy Christmas Tipi festooned with fairy lights serving festive food and drink, whilst youngsters braving the ice rink were given a helping hand from Pingu and his penguin pals.

Organised by Chorley Council, the Winter Wonderland is open until Monday, January 2 (except for Christmas Day).

Skating sessions are priced at £6 per skater or £20 for a family of 4 (2 adults + 2 children). Or for younger children (3 – 6 years), Cub Club sessions will be running at just £3 per skater. Includes skate hire.

These were the fun scenes from the Winter Wonderland this weekend...

