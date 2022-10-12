Chorley man arrested by Lancashire Police on suspicion of drug offences following a stop and search
A man from Chorley is currently in police custody on suspicion of drugs offences after a stop and search in the borough.
By Aimee Seddon
Acting on intelligence, Chorley Police officers stopped a Range Rover on Preston Road in Charnock Richard at around 8.15pm last night (Tuesday, October 11).
A search of the car found suspected Class A drugs, a quantity of cash and a lump hammer.
A 31 year old man from Chorley is still being questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.
Another man, a 35 year old from Chorley arrested on suspicion of the same offences, has been released whilst investigations continue.