Chorley man arrested by Lancashire Police on suspicion of drug offences following a stop and search

A man from Chorley is currently in police custody on suspicion of drugs offences after a stop and search in the borough.

By Aimee Seddon
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Acting on intelligence, Chorley Police officers stopped a Range Rover on Preston Road in Charnock Richard at around 8.15pm last night (Tuesday, October 11).

A search of the car found suspected Class A drugs, a quantity of cash and a lump hammer.

A Chorley man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a stop and search in Charnock Richard last night (October 11).

A 31 year old man from Chorley is still being questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Another man, a 35 year old from Chorley arrested on suspicion of the same offences, has been released whilst investigations continue.