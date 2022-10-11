The offender forced entry into the house before making off with several thousand pounds worth of items, including over 20 designer handbags.

Some of the stolen items can be seen in the attached image above.

A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “We would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in that area or the area of Grimford Lane. If you can help, call us on 101, quoting the log number 0685 of the 5th October 2022.”