Chorley Police appeal for information after burglars steal thousand pounds worth of designer items from a home
Chorley Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage after a burglary at a house in Anderton in which a number of vintage designer handbags, jewellery and shoes were stolen.
Police say the incident happened on Bolton Road on the evening of either October 4 or 5.
The offender forced entry into the house before making off with several thousand pounds worth of items, including over 20 designer handbags.
Some of the stolen items can be seen in the attached image above.
A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “We would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in that area or the area of Grimford Lane. If you can help, call us on 101, quoting the log number 0685 of the 5th October 2022.”