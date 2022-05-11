The private ambulances – owned by North West Event Medical Solutions – had to be taken out of service after the break-in at Coppull Mill at the weekend, where they had been parked overnight.

Paramedics were horrified to find the emergency vehicles ‘trashed’ and stripped of medical supplies, leaving crews unable to respond to emergency calls.

The lone thief was captured on CCTV returning four times during the night, between 11.30pm on Saturday (May 7) and 4.30am on Saturday (May 8).

Each time, he returned to wreak further damage and snatch as much as he could cram into carrier bags before making off on a bicycle.

Student paramedic and team leader Lauren Martin said she was ‘devastated’ and ‘disgusted’ after discovering the damage the next morning.

"I’m still in shock that anybody would do this, knowing what we do for work,” she said.

"It's just disgusting. He has stolen an awful lot and absolutely trashed the inside.

"He’s pulled everything off the shelves, emptied every cupboard and thrown supplies about everywhere.

"It was a complete mess and completely ruined a shift. This is an emergency ambulance!? How can anyone do something like this?”

Items reported stolen include a red response bag and a green oxygen bag, as well as a helmet, jacket and a response bike.

One of the ambulances was left in such a state of disrepair – with the stereo torn out and wires to the steering wheel ripped apart – that it was left unable to start.

After reviewing CCTV footage, Lancashire Police arrested a 43-year-old man from Chorley.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called yesterday (Tuesday, May 10) after a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in Mill Lane, Chorley.

“It was reported two private ambulances had been broken into and vandalised.

“A 43-year-old man from Chorley was later arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.