Chorley man admits making almost half a MILLION indecent images of children over a 19 year period

A man from Chorley has admitted making hundreds of thousands of indecent images of children.

By Andy Moffatt
Friday, 27th May 2022, 1:34 pm

Jacques Schaap was charged with three counts of making indecent images of youngsters when he appeared at Preston Magistrates Court.

The 51-year-old admitted all three charges.

He was charged with making 231 category A images, 248 category B images and 438,518 category C images.

Preston Magistrates' Court

The offences took place during a 19-year spell of offending between September 2002 and April 2021.

He was remanded on unconditional bail but must report to Chorley police station on a regular basis.

Schaap will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on June 27.