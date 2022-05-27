Jacques Schaap was charged with three counts of making indecent images of youngsters when he appeared at Preston Magistrates Court.

The 51-year-old admitted all three charges.

He was charged with making 231 category A images, 248 category B images and 438,518 category C images.

Preston Magistrates' Court

The offences took place during a 19-year spell of offending between September 2002 and April 2021.

He was remanded on unconditional bail but must report to Chorley police station on a regular basis.