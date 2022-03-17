The teenager was identified after footage of the incident circulated online following Chorley’s 2-1 victory over Southport FC at Victory Park on Saturday (March 12).

The away supporters’ coach was parked outside the Duke of York pub in Bolton Street, close to the ground, when the visitors came under attack.

A 40-second clip was uploaded to social media, appearing to show a young hooligan hurl a brick at the bus as it was preparing to set off home, smashing a window.

No one was injured but it was reported to police and a 15-year-old Chorley FC supporter was arrested. He has been released under investigation.

Chorley FC have confirmed that the teenager will be banned from future matches, with the club condemning the actions of the “mindless idiots” involved in the disorder.

Lancashire Police said it will continue working with the club to identify anyone suspected of hooliganism and warned those involved will be banned from Victory Park.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are aware of video footage which has been circulating where the Southport FC away fans coach had a brick thrown at the rear window.

"We have been in touch with Don Fraser Coaches to progress the matter. As a result a 15-year-old male has been arrested and released under investigation.

“Luckily no one was hurt during the incident.

“We are working closely with Chorley FC to identify and ban any individuals who are involved in any football related disorder.”

A spokesman for Chorley FC added: "Following an incident after the game on Saturday, we have worked closely with Chorley police over the weekend to identify the culprit and have been made aware of the arrest of a local youth who is responsible for recklessly damaging a coach carrying Southport fans home.

"The individual involved will now be banned from Victory Park.

"Chorley FC work hard in the community and have put a lot of effort into making the match day experience very much family oriented, the individuals involved are in no way representative of our fanbase and we strongly condemn any violent or anti-social behaviour."

The club also tweeted: “We have seen the video circulating involving an unprovoked attack on a Southport FC supporters coach after Saturday’s game.

“We condemn the mindless idiots involved - who in no way represent our fanbase - in the strongest possible terms and are helping police to identify them.”

