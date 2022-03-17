The follow up inspection found the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene to be Very Good and the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage to be Good.

However the management of food safety, system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future was rated Generally Satisfactory - Improvement Necessary.

Previously, the report showed that major improvement was necessary in all these areas for the popular coffee and food franchise.

The Starbucks store has now received a new, much improved hygiene rating of four stars

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: "We’ve since significantly increased our investment in this store to ensure customers can once again enjoy the warm and welcoming environment we always strive to provide at Starbucks, and we are committed to ensuring these controls remain in place.”

