Chorley business burglary spate accused appears in the dock

Marvin Grant, of Kingsway South, Warrington, Cheshire, appeared before Preston Crown Court via a video link from prison.

The 43-year-old is charged in connection with a string of break ins at businesses at the Strawberry Fields Digital Hub, Euxton Lane, Euxton, Chorley on January 3 this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown Court

The affected businesses include Logma Systems Design Ltd on Euxton Lane, Euxton, Codeias Ltd, Workforce Systems Ltd, Ultimaker Ltd, and Azura Engineering Ltd.

It is also alleged he robbed a man and detained him against his will on the same date.

Judge Richard Gioserano listed the case for a management hearing on August 6.

(proceeding)