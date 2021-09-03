Chorley bible burglars who were foiled by suspicious passer by are jailed

Adam Musker, 33, of Cowling Brow, Chorley, and John Nicholson, 34, of Neargates, Charnock Richard, targeted a house on Talbot Drive, Euxton, Chorley in July 2020, taking an irreplaceable bible, cards and the owner's late mother's laptop Preston Crown Court was told.

Prosecuting, Catherine Ellis said the men were spotted by a suspicious dog walker who followed them as they left the property and alerted the police.

She said: " Entry was made by an insecure kitchen window and from the property was taken a Lenovo laptop along with a small plastic tub containing credit cards and the occupier's very small bible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Musker

"The defendants were seen leaving the property by a witness who was walking her dog. She felt their behaviour was suspicious and knew they did not live there and she followed them for a short while and called the police.

"The police attended and Nicholson was searched. Under his jacket was found the laptop. The cards and the bible were never recovered.

"There is some CCTV which shows the defendants, having moved away from the property, walk down the road some way and both of them apparently putting something in the bin and it may be that's what happened to the cards and bible."

The court heard Nicholson initially lied the laptop belonged to his girlfriend.

Later each blamed the other for being the one to break in.

Jailing Musker for 14 months and Nicholson for 16 months, Judge Darren Preston said: "This was a sneak burglary where you stole a laptop and some further valuables and in one case irreplaceable possessions.

"To prove the old adage that there's no honour amongst thieves you both blame each other for the offence."