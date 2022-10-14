Taking to Facebook today (October 14), a Chorley Police spokeserson said: “A substantial amount of Class A and B drugs have been removed from our streets and we will continue to do all we can in the fight against Organise[d] Crime Groups.”

If you know or have any information about any Ogranised Crime you can report this via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or by contacting police on 101.

Chorley and South Ribble Task Force arrested four men on suspicion of possession with intent to supply

Alternatively you can join the police alert service, here, where members of the public can respond directly and confidentially to police officers’ alerts.