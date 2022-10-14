News you can trust since 1886
Chorley and South Ribble Police arrest four men on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs

Earlier this week, the Chorley and South Ribble Task Force arrested four males on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B controlled drugs.

By Aimee Seddon
30 minutes ago - 1 min read

Taking to Facebook today (October 14), a Chorley Police spokeserson said: “A substantial amount of Class A and B drugs have been removed from our streets and we will continue to do all we can in the fight against Organise[d] Crime Groups.”

If you know or have any information about any Ogranised Crime you can report this via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or by contacting police on 101.

Alternatively you can join the police alert service, here, where members of the public can respond directly and confidentially to police officers’ alerts.

Chorley Police added: “Community intelligence and information is vital in the fight against Organised Crime. We will listen and Act!”