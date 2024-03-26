Children are suspects after fire at Spring Hill Primary School in Accrington
Police are investigating a fire and several windows that were "mindlessly broken" at a primary school, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.
An outdoor structure at Spring Hill Primary School in Accrington, was set alight at about 2pm on Sunday (March 24) Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.
The CCTV camera had been covered by a child's black sock.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We were called to Spring Hill Primary School on Exchange Street.
"We found an outdoor structure on fire and a number of windows to the school had been mindlessly broken, along with a box containing toys and other resources.
They said the vandals were described as three girls and a boy aged about 11 to 13 years old.
The damage will amount to several thousand pounds and the area is out of action for the children. If anyone has any information, they can contact the police on 101, quoting log number 0178 of March 25.