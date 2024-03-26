Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a fire and several windows that were "mindlessly broken" at a primary school, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

An outdoor structure at Spring Hill Primary School in Accrington, was set alight at about 2pm on Sunday (March 24) Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.

Damage to the windows at Spring Hill Primary School, Accrington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CCTV camera had been covered by a child's black sock.

The fire broke out at around 2pm on Sunday (March 24) at the Exchange Street primary school, and the damage caused to the seating structure will mean it is out of action for the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We were called to Spring Hill Primary School on Exchange Street.

READ MORE: Lostock Hall cannabis farm discovered by Lancashire Police in Highfield Grove

"The CCTV camera had been covered by a child's black sock." The fire service said a number of windows were "mindlessly broken" as well as there being damage to toys and other resources, resulting in the area being out of action for pupils at the school in Exchange Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said the vandals were described as three girls and a boy aged about 11 to 13 years old.