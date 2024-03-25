Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 20-year-old man has been charged after police uncovered a large cannabis grow in Lostock Hall.

Special constables were on patrol when they received a report of 'suspicious activity' at a home in Highfield Grove, off Todd Lane North, on Saturday night.

Two volunteer police officers made their way to the scene shortly before midnight and detained a man who was attempting to run away.

The pair called for more officers before entering the home where they discovered around 400 cannabis plants growing in the property.

A 20-year-old man, Orgit Arapi, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

He has since been charged with production of a controlled drug (cannabis) and was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today.

A police spokesperson said: "We have charged a man following the discovery of a substantial cannabis farm in South Ribble.

"Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Orgit Arapi, 20, of no fixed abode has been charged with production of a controlled drug and will appear in court today."

Special Constable Alex, who arrested the suspect, added: "At 11.55pm, SC Helena and I attended a report of suspicious activity at an address in South Ribble.

"When we arrived, all of the lights were on in the property and I had seen a figure inside, but when I’ve knocked on the door, no one answered.

"SC Helena had made her way around to the back of the property where a male was attempting to run off.

"Suspecting something was seriously amiss, potentially a burglary, Helena quickly detained the male shouting up for me to assist.

"More patrols began to arrive and we began to investigate the wider circumstances of the incident. It was quickly established that a large cannabis factory was operating in the address.