News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Child sex offender wanted on recall to prison after going missing from Blackburn address

A man who was jailed for child sex offences is wanted by police on recall to prison.

By Sean Gleaves
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 1:06pm

Officers are looking for Tahir Mahmood who is missing from an address in Nottingham Street, Blackburn.

The 50-year-old was jailed in 2016 at Leeds Crown Court for sexual activity with a child.

Mahmood is described as Asian, 6ft 2in tall with a tattoo of his name in Urdu on his right inner arm.

Most Popular

Read More
Three men who kidnapped and tortured innocent person in ‘horrendous’ Darwen atta...

He was last seen on Wednesday, October 19 and has links to Halifax, Slough, and Birmingham.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0538 of October 27.

Tahir Mahmood, who was previously jailed for child sex offences, is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)