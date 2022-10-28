Child sex offender wanted on recall to prison after going missing from Blackburn address
A man who was jailed for child sex offences is wanted by police on recall to prison.
By Sean Gleaves
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Oct 2022, 1:06pm
Officers are looking for Tahir Mahmood who is missing from an address in Nottingham Street, Blackburn.
The 50-year-old was jailed in 2016 at Leeds Crown Court for sexual activity with a child.
Mahmood is described as Asian, 6ft 2in tall with a tattoo of his name in Urdu on his right inner arm.
He was last seen on Wednesday, October 19 and has links to Halifax, Slough, and Birmingham.