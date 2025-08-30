Child left with serious injuries following collision, police appeal for information

Published 30th Aug 2025, 15:33 BST
Police are appealing for information
Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a child pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a road traffic collision on ­­­­­­­­­Belfield Road, Accrington.

Lancashire Police officers were called to ­­­­­­­­­Belfield Road at 5:44pm on Friday 29th August following reports a child had been involved in a collision with a white Toyota Prius.

The child, a five year old boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains at this time. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Prius failed to stop following the collision, and as part of their enquiries, police have made two arrests.

Two 20 year old men from Accrington have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

They currently remain in custody whilst enquires are being conducted.

If you witnessed this collision, have any information, or any CCTV/dashcam footage that could assist us in our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 1144 of 29th August or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

