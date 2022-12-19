News you can trust since 1886
CCTV appeal launched following series of commercial burglaries in Lancashire

A number of CCTV images have been released as police investigate a series of commercial burglaries in Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 4:59pm

The burglaries occurred in Much Hoole and Little Hoole in the early hours of October 16, police said.

Detectives on Monday (December 19) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with their investigation.

Police want to speak to these two people in connection with a series of burglaries in Much Hoole and Little Hoole (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“We are looking for a Christmas miracle,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Any information can be sent direct to [email protected] or by calling 101 and referencing the log number: LC-20221016-0421.”