CCTV appeal launched following series of commercial burglaries in Lancashire
A number of CCTV images have been released as police investigate a series of commercial burglaries in Lancashire.
The burglaries occurred in Much Hoole and Little Hoole in the early hours of October 16, police said.
Detectives on Monday (December 19) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with their investigation.
“We are looking for a Christmas miracle,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“Any information can be sent direct to [email protected] or by calling 101 and referencing the log number: LC-20221016-0421.”