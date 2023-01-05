CCTV appeal after Mercedes-Benz stolen from multi-storey car park at Preston railway station
A Mercedes-Benz was stolen from the multi-storey car park at Preston railway station.
By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 2:24pm
A man entered the multi-storey car park at the railway station and stole a black Mercedes Benz car at around 10am on Sunday, December 4.
On Thursday (January 5), British Transport Police released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information which could help their investigation.
If you recognise him or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 432 of 04/12/22.