CCTV appeal after Mercedes-Benz stolen from multi-storey car park at Preston railway station

A Mercedes-Benz was stolen from the multi-storey car park at Preston railway station.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 2:24pm

A man entered the multi-storey car park at the railway station and stole a black Mercedes Benz car at around 10am on Sunday, December 4.

On Thursday (January 5), British Transport Police released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man after a car was stolen from the multi-storey car park at Preston railway station (Credit: British Transport Police)
If you recognise him or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 432 of 04/12/22.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.