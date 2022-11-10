CCTV appeal after McDonald's worker has bike stolen from outside Preston restaurant
A McDonald's worker found his bike had been stolen from outside his workplace in Preston.
A McDonald's employee left his pedal bike unsecured outside the Preston at Capitol Centre in London Way on October 30.
They later realised their bike had been stolen by an unknown person.
Detectives on Thursday (November 10) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
Most Popular
“There is a male who was seen acting suspiciously in the store and is a person we would like to speak with in relation to this theft,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you recognise the man or have any information about the incident, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting LC-20221030-1433.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Using two locks slows thieves down and makes your bike less of a target.
Thieves are less likely to carry multiple tools, so use two different types of lock if possible.