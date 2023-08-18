Lancashire Police appeal for man wanted in connection with non-fatal strangulation
A Preston man is wanted by police in connection with a non-fatal strangulation.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 08:31 BST
Brett Albin, 48, is described as 5ft 9ins tall, slim with cropped hair.
Lancashire Police said his last known address was Shaw Street, Preston.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a non-fatal strangulation.
“If you see him or know where he might be email [email protected] or call us on 01772 209940.”