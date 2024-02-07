CCTV appeal after man assaulted by stranger on his driveway in Garstang
A man was attacked on his driveway by a stranger on Bonds Lane at around 12.50am on December 23, 2023.
His injuries were "not life-threatening," police said.
The assailant left in the direction of Castle Lane.
Officers on Monday (February 5) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the assault.
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 64 of December 23.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.