Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was attacked on his driveway by a stranger on Bonds Lane at around 12.50am on December 23, 2023.

His injuries were "not life-threatening," police said.

The assailant left in the direction of Castle Lane.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers want to speak to this man after an assault in Garstang (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers on Monday (February 5) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 64 of December 23.