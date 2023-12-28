Lancashire Police investigating Christmas assault in Garstang Bonds Lane
Police say the attack was an "unprovoked assault committed by a complete stranger".
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives are investigating an assault on a man who was attacked by a complete stranger on his driveway in Garstang over Christmas.
Officers were called to Bonds Lane at 12.50am on Saturday, December 23 after the unprovoked assault left the victim with some nasty injuries.
Lancashire Police said his injuries are not serious but the man required medical treatment and was left shaken by the incident.
His assailant left in the direction of Castle Lane and police are now appealing for a key witness who checked to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: "During the assault, the witness we want to speak to checked on the victim’s welfare.
"The suspect is described as being white, between 6ft and 6ft 1, with short hair and in his mid to late 30s. He was wearing a blue short jacket, a burgundy top and white trainers.
"Work is ongoing to identify the suspect and with that in mind we need to speak to the witness highlighted above.
"We would also ask people in the area to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything in Bonds Lane or Castle Lane which could assist us in our enquiries."
Anyone with information – and the key witness – is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 64 of 23rd of December 2023.