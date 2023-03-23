Police were first called to reports of criminal damage in Preston New Road at around 2pm on Wednesday (March 22).

Officers were later called back to the street after a blue Range Rover and a white Audi RS5 were deliberately set alight at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was reported seen running away from the area after the cars were set on fire.

Detectives want to speak to this man after two cars were deliberately set on fire in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A 37-year-old man from Blackburn was later arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later released with no further action.

Det Insp Charles Stewart, of Blackburn CID, said: “This incident has caused significant damage to the cars and could easily have resulted in somebody being seriously injured.

“It is being treated as a targeted attack and we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing and we now need to speak to the man in the CCTV still.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also ask people with CCTV, doorbell cameras or dashcam which captured anything in that area between 7.15pm and 7.45pm to make contact with us. I also want to hear from any witnesses or anybody with mobile phone footage which would assist our enquiries.

“Reassurance patrols have been increased in the area as a precaution.”

Anyone with information has been urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1325 of March 22, 2023.