Officers were called to the A56 Accrington by-pass at the junction with Sandy Lane at 6.04pm yesterday (June 3) to reports of a collision involving a Kia Ceed and a Volkswagen Golf.

The passenger of the Kia, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment, where she sadly died.

The driver of the Kia suffered a serious injury to his upper chest and remains in hospital.

The A56 Accrington by-pass at the junction with Sandy Lane

The occupants of the Volkswagen were less seriously injured.

Nobody has been arrested at this time.

Sgt Helen Parkinson, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A woman has lost her life, and first and foremost my thoughts are with her loved ones at this distressing time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask anybody with information or footage which could assist our enquiries to contact us as soon as possible.”

