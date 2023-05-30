News you can trust since 1886
Car crime in South Ribble: 9 areas with most vehicle break-ins and thefts in March, according to police

Police forces across England and Wales recorded more than 30,000 car crimes in March, official data shows, but how does South Ribble fare?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 30th May 2023, 15:49 BST

The figures* from data.police.uk, which include thefts, break-ins and vehicle tamperings, equate to almost 1,000 crimes a day.

West Midlands Police was found to have the highest vehicle crime rate in the country in March, recording 113.6 incidents per 100,000 people, whilst Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales, had the lowest, recording 8.5 incidents per 100,000.

Across England and Wales, police have so far closed 63% of March’s cases without identifying a suspect, 33% are still under investigation, and fewer than 1% have resulted in court action or a caution, although this is likely to rise as investigations progress.

In South Ribble, police recorded 20 vehicle crimes in March according to the figures, which also show the approximate location of each recorded crime. This number is much lower than in Preston, but similar to the numbers in Chorley.

The Post have compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in South Ribble who had reported vehicle crime incidents last month, take a look below:

*Three police forces, Greater Manchester, Devon and Cornwall and Sussex, had not supplied data for that month so the true number is likely much higher.

All the neighbourhoods in South Ribble who reported a vehicle crime in March 2023, ranked from most to least.

1. car crime

All the neighbourhoods in South Ribble who reported a vehicle crime in March 2023, ranked from most to least.

Bamber Bridge East recorded 4 vehicle crimes in March 2023: 98th highest in North West

2. Bamber Bridge East

Bamber Bridge East recorded 4 vehicle crimes in March 2023: 98th highest in North West

Leyland South East & Buckshaw Village recorded 4 vehicle crimes in March 2023: 98th highest in North West

3. Leyland South East & Buckshaw Village

Leyland South East & Buckshaw Village recorded 4 vehicle crimes in March 2023: 98th highest in North West

Farington recorded 3 vehicle crimes in March 2023: 146th highest in North West

4. Farington

Farington recorded 3 vehicle crimes in March 2023: 146th highest in North West

