Car crime in Preston: 14 areas with most vehicle break-ins and thefts in March, according to police

Police forces across England and Wales recorded more than 30,000 car crimes in March, official data shows, but how does Preston fare?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th May 2023, 11:28 BST

The figures* from data.police.uk, which include thefts, break-ins and vehicle tamperings, equate to almost 1,000 crimes a day.

West Midlands Police was found to have the highest vehicle crime rate in the country in March, recording 113.6 incidents per 100,000 people, whilst Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales, had the lowest, recording 8.5 incidents per 100,000.

Across England and Wales, police have so far closed 63% of March’s cases without identifying a suspect, 33% are still under investigation, and fewer than 1% have resulted in court action or a caution, although this is likely to rise as investigations progress.

In Preston, police recorded 75 vehicle crimes in March according to the figures, which also show the approximate location of each recorded crime.

The Post have compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Preston who had reported vehicle crime incidents last month, take a look below:

*Three police forces, Greater Manchester, Devon and Cornwall and Sussex, had not supplied data for that month so the true number is likely much higher.

All the neighbourhoods in Preston who reported a vehicle crime in March 2023, ranked from most to least.

1. Car crime Preston

All the neighbourhoods in Preston who reported a vehicle crime in March 2023, ranked from most to least. Photo: Daniel Jędzura - stock.adobe.co

Plungington & University recorded 12 vehicle crimes in March 2023: 10th highest in North West

2. Plungington & University

Plungington & University recorded 12 vehicle crimes in March 2023: 10th highest in North West Photo: Google Maps

St Matthew's recorded 11 vehicle crimes in March 2023: 13th highest in North West

3. St Matthew's

St Matthew's recorded 11 vehicle crimes in March 2023: 13th highest in North West Photo: Google Maps

Moor Park's recorded 8 vehicle crimes in March 2023: 25th highest in North West

4. Moor Park

Moor Park's recorded 8 vehicle crimes in March 2023: 25th highest in North West Photo: Google Maps

