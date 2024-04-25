Cannabis farm worth ‘£1m’ found by Lancashire Police during drugs raid in Morecambe
and live on Freeview channel 276
A cannabis farm thought to be worth around £1m was discovered after a police raid in Morecambe. Officers from Morecambe's Neighbourhood Policing Team and Urban Task Force executed a warrant on Euston Road on Tuesday.
A cannabis farm spreading across four floors of the property was subsequently found. The electricity had also been bypassed.
The grow was estimated to worth £1 million, according to police.
Electricity North West attended to make the area safe before officers began to dismantle the grow.
PC Katie Foster said: "I would like to reassure the public that enquiries are ongoing and we are dedicated to tackling drugs in our community.
“If anyone has any information in relation to drugs, or drug dealing, in their area then they can report this either via our website, calling 101, or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.
If you have any concerns or information about crime in your area, call police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Always call 999 in an emergency.