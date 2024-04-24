Man arrested after more than 140 cannabis plants seized during drugs raid in Chorley
A man was arrested after more than 140 cannabis plants were seized during a drugs raid in Chorley.
Police carried a warrant on Bentham Street, Coppull under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Wednesday morning.
The raid was conducted after the smell of cannabis was reported in the area.
Officers subsequently found 146 mature cannabis plants and a 29-year-old man was arrested.
He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are committed to tackling organised crime of this nature.
“If you have any information about the incident please email [email protected] and quote log reference lc-20240424-0297.”
If you have any other information about drugs in your area, call police on 101 contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.