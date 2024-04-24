Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested after more than 140 cannabis plants were seized during a drugs raid in Chorley.

Police carried a warrant on Bentham Street, Coppull under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Wednesday morning.

The raid was conducted after the smell of cannabis was reported in the area.

A man was arrested after more than 140 cannabis plants were seized in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers subsequently found 146 mature cannabis plants and a 29-year-old man was arrested.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are committed to tackling organised crime of this nature.

“If you have any information about the incident please email [email protected] and quote log reference lc-20240424-0297.”

If you have any other information about drugs in your area, call police on 101 contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.