How long was he jailed for?

Neil McEvoy, 57, of Grimshaw Street, Preston, also appeared before the court for a sustained assault which left a man with facial injuries.

McEvoy pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to rape, causing sexual activity without consent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was given an extended sentence of 20 years, comprising pf a 15-year custodial term and a five-year licence extension.

When passing sentence, Judge Andrew Jefferies KC, described McEvoy as “dangerous” and noted the lack of remorse shown by him.

What crimes did he commit?

Assault:

The first offence which McEvoy was sentenced for occurred at his flat in Grimshaw Street in July 2020.

McEvoy was drinking with the victim and another man.

Later in the evening, McEvoy began punching the victim.

The attack lasted on-and-off for around 90 minutes, with McEvoy kicking, slapping and pinning the man against the wall.

Sexual assault:

While he was under investigation following the assault, McEvoy sexually assaulted a vulnerable 61-year-old woman in November 2020.

She had been shopping in Preston city centre and was sat on a bench near to McEvoy’s flat.

He beckoned her to go his flat where two other people were drinking.

When the other two left, McEvoy carried out a sexual offence against the woman.

Rape:

Knowing he was under investigation for the sexual assault and the earlier attack, McEvoy raped a 75-year-old woman in May 2022.

The victim had visited two pubs in Preston and was making her way home when McEvoy – someone she had never met before – approached her.

After striking up a conversation with the victim, McEvoy offered to walk her home, with the victim describing him as “pleasant”.

But when they reached her flat, McEvoy’s mood went from “gentle to violent”, the court heard.

He then raped the victim, with the attack only stopping when she managed to hit him with a hammer.

She rang 999 after McEvoy left the flat and he was arrested nearby.

What did Lancashire Police say following his trial?

Det Chief Stephen Rotherham of Lancashire Police’s south division rape investigation team, said: “I’m very pleased that Neil McEvoy if off the streets and I welcome the lengthy prison sentence imposed by Judge Jefferies.

“I’d like to thank the work of the response officers who assisted the investigations into these offences, the work of the Independent Sexual Violence Advocates for supporting the victims and the dedication of the Crown Prosecution Service.