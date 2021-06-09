'Callous' Accrington burglar who crashed stolen car before using victims' bank cards jailed

Michael Ellison broke into a home in Turkey Street before stealing keys to a Ford Kuga and a wallet containing bank cards on April 19.

The victim was awoken to the sound of his car being revved outside of their home at around 5.30am, police said/

Around 40 minutes later, the 35-year-old crashed the Ford Kuga into a parked Ford Fiesta in Milton Street, Oswaldtwistle, but failed to stop.

Michael Ellison (pictured) who burgled a house in Accrington while the occupants slept has been jailed for 876 days. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He then proceeded to use the victim’s bank card three times in the space of an hour.

He was identified as a result of CCTV enquiries and was arrested.

Ellison, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, was subsequently charged with burglary, fraud by false representation, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was sentenced to 876 days (nearly two-and-a-half years) in jail at Burnley Crown Court on Monday (June 7).

Det Sgt Phil McGauley, of the East Target Team, said: "Ellison showed a callous disregard when breaking into his victim’s home - a place they were entitled to feel safe.

"He then left a trail of destruction in his wake.

"I am glad he has now been sent to prison and the public will have some respite from his offending."

