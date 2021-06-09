Preston man assaulted in Ashton and taken to hospital with head injury
A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked near the Lane Ends pub in Ashton last night (Tuesday, June 8).
Police and paramedics were called to Tulketh Brow following a 999 call at 8pm, with the man found collapsed in the road.
Officers found the man suffering from a head injury and he was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.
Police were seen entering the Lane Ends pub nearby in Blackpool Road to carry out enquiries.
No arrests have been made at this stage, but Lancashire Police said an investigation into the incident is underway.
A police spokesman said: "We were called around 8pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 8) to a report of an assault in Tulketh Brow, Preston.
"It was reported a man had been assaulted suffering a head injury following an altercation with two men.
"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing."
