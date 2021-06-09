Preston man assaulted in Ashton and taken to hospital with head injury

Police and paramedics were called to Tulketh Brow following a 999 call at 8pm, with the man found collapsed in the road.

Officers found the man suffering from a head injury and he was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

Police were seen entering the Lane Ends pub nearby in Blackpool Road to carry out enquiries.

A man was taken to hospital by ambulance after he was assaulted by two men following an altercation in Tulketh Brow at 8pm on Tuesday (June 8). Pic: Google

No arrests have been made at this stage, but Lancashire Police said an investigation into the incident is underway.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 8pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 8) to a report of an assault in Tulketh Brow, Preston.

"It was reported a man had been assaulted suffering a head injury following an altercation with two men.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing."

