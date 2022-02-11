The manager of Preston BID says the group is working with police after louts smashed all of the windows at The Larder in Lancaster Road.

Mark Whittle, BID manager, said: “It’s disappointing to see incidents of antisocial behaviour and criminal vandalism in the city centre.

“Recently, together with affected businesses, the BID has been working with Preston Police inspectors to address concerns raised by businesses and identify practical solutions. Businesses should not be having to endure repeated expense and inconvenience, especially after a tough trading period, as a result of the behaviour from a small number of individuals.

Every window of the Larder cafe in Lancaster Road, Preston, was smashed by vandals. (Photo by Kelvin Stuttard).

“We want to ensure that Preston remains a safe place to visit, work, and invest, and we look forward to progressing our work with business owners and the police to see proactive solutions implemented to reduce these incidents.”

But the community rallied round them, with volunteers helping to clean up the wreckage, while donations were made to help pay for repairs.

In a Facebook post, the cafe's team said: “The past few days have been an emotional rollercoaster!

Victoria Dyer and Joey Black, volunteers at The Larder. (Photo by Kelvin Stuttard).

“Our amazing volunteers have helped clean and tidy the debris from the broken windows so we can make The Larder a safe space again for all our amazing groups and customers.

“We are so thankful for the fantastic support we have received through the Crowdfunder, donations and [people] signing up to be Friends of the Larder.

“Our support has come from across Preston, Lancashire, the UK and the world!

“We have loved reading all your kind messages of support.

The business has been left with a potential bill of £8k due to the damage. (Photo by Kelvin Stuttard).

"You know who you are - and we want to say a massive thank you to each and every one of you!"

Commenting on their long-term goals to help tackle antisocial behaviour in the city centre, they added: “We have had conversations with Preston BID, the local police and the council.

“We are determined to do as much as we can to prevent this happening again to either ourselves or other businesses in Preston.

“We are planning to be involved in work to engage with people and develop collaboratively a longer-term solution to issues in our city.”