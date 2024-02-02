News you can trust since 1886
Burnley man who is wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackburn

A man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 19:08 GMT
Jon O'Brien, from Burnley, is wanted for recall to prison.

The 50-year-old is bald and of medium build.

Jon O’Brien is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)Jon O’Brien is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to Blackburn as well as Burnley.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 01254 353246.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

