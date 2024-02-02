Burnley man who is wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackburn
A man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackburn.
Jon O'Brien, from Burnley, is wanted for recall to prison.
The 50-year-old is bald and of medium build.
He has links to Blackburn as well as Burnley.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 01254 353246.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.