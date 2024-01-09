News you can trust since 1886
Burnley man to appear in court charged with robbery after offences committed near Burnley General Hospital

A Burnley man is due to appear in court today charged with robbery and fraud by false representation.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:11 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 11:11 GMT
Todor Savov (38) of Rawson Street, was arrested yesterday after police launched an inquiry into robbery offences committed in the vicinity of Burnley General Hospital last week. Savov was remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court.