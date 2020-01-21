Burnley man, 27, charged after 'serious assault' left victim unresponsive in the street

A 27-year-old man has been charged with "inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent" after a man was found unresponsive in Burnley

Police were called at 9.45am after a man in his 30s was found unresponsive at the corner of Grange Street and Queensberry Street on Friday, December 20.

The victim was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

Officers believe the man was assaulted, and following an investigation into the attack, Lancashire Police arrested a man on suspicion of assault on Saturday (January 18).

READ MORE: Two people arrested in Accrington murder investigation after 33-year-old man fatally stabbed

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Arron Scott, 27, of Barclay Avenue, Burnley, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday (January 20)."