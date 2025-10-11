Burglars who targeted homes in a Lancashire village jailed for total of six years

Two burglars who targeted homes in a Lancashire village have been jailed for a total of over six years.

L: Shaun Threlfall. R: Liam O’Callaghan | Lancashire Police

Liam O’Callaghan and Shaun Threlfall broke into a house in the Roughlee area on June 12 2025 and stole items, including a Playstation.

Later that day, Lancashire Police officers were called to reports of a criminal damage at The Bay Horse Inn in Roughlee.

When they arrived, they found O’Callaghan inside the premises, and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Threlfall was arrested nearby and, following multiple enquiries, both were charged with multiple burglaries in a dwelling and a burglary other than a dwelling.

Liam O’Callaghan, 38, of Bread Street, Burnley and Shaun Threlfall, 31 of Fernbank Court, Nelson, appeared at Burnley Crown Court on Tuesday 30th September 2025, where they were sentenced.

O’Callaghan received 45 months and Threlfall received 32 months in prison.

Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.