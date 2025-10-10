Woman sexually assaulted in Buckshaw Village whilst out walking her dog

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 14:50 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 14:51 BST
A woman was sexually assaulted in Buckshaw Village yesterday whilst she was out walking her dog.
South Ribble Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Buckshaw Village.placeholder image
South Ribble Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Buckshaw Village. | Hieronymus Ukkel - stock.adobe.c
Most Popular

Posting on Facebook this afternoon, South Ribble Police said: “You may have heard about or seen on social media details of an incident in Buckshaw yesterday morning and we wanted to give you an update.

“We were called at about 10am to a report that a woman had been out walking her dog when she was approached by a man who started to ask her questions and touch her inappropriately before following her home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The incident was reported to police and is now under investigation and enquiries are underway to identify the man.

“As part of our efforts you may see more officers out and about in the area and if you have any information or concerns please feel free to speak to them.

“You can also call us with information on 101 quoting log number 0339 of yesterday (Oct 9th)

“We know some details of the potential suspect have been shared on social media but please do not approach this person but report any sightings on 999. “

Related topics:PoliceBuckshaw VillageLeyland
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice