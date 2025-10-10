Woman sexually assaulted in Buckshaw Village whilst out walking her dog
Posting on Facebook this afternoon, South Ribble Police said: “You may have heard about or seen on social media details of an incident in Buckshaw yesterday morning and we wanted to give you an update.
“We were called at about 10am to a report that a woman had been out walking her dog when she was approached by a man who started to ask her questions and touch her inappropriately before following her home.
“The incident was reported to police and is now under investigation and enquiries are underway to identify the man.
“As part of our efforts you may see more officers out and about in the area and if you have any information or concerns please feel free to speak to them.
“You can also call us with information on 101 quoting log number 0339 of yesterday (Oct 9th)
“We know some details of the potential suspect have been shared on social media but please do not approach this person but report any sightings on 999. “