Bacup man charged after jeweller threatened with angle grinder during robbery in Ormskirk
A man has been charged after the owner of a jewellery store was threatened with an angle grinder during a robbery in Ormskirk.
The incident occurred at David Moss Jewellers in Moorgate at around 4.35pm on September 25, 2020.
The owner of the jewellers was threatened with an angle grinder during the robbery – which saw around £50,000 in jewellery stolen.
The suspect then fled the scene on a mountain bike.
Most Popular
On Monday (November 7), officers confirmed a man had been charged in connection with the investigation.
Brian Lambert, 47, of Brandwood Road, Bacup, has been issued with a summons to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on December 1.
“We are still appealing for anybody with information to come forward,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0994 of September 25, 2020.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.