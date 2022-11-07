The incident occurred at David Moss Jewellers in Moorgate at around 4.35pm on September 25, 2020.

The owner of the jewellers was threatened with an angle grinder during the robbery – which saw around £50,000 in jewellery stolen.

The suspect then fled the scene on a mountain bike.

A man has been charged following a robbery at a jewellery store in Ormskirk

On Monday (November 7), officers confirmed a man had been charged in connection with the investigation.

Brian Lambert, 47, of Brandwood Road, Bacup, has been issued with a summons to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on December 1.

“We are still appealing for anybody with information to come forward,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0994 of September 25, 2020.