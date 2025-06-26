Life inside Kirkham Open Prison was so awful for inmate Macauley Mulvaney that he climbed the fence and went on the run for almost a month, a court heard.

The 29-year-old found the drug culture at the Category D jail unbearable after being moved there from HMP Lancaster, saying he was bullied and pressured to buy narcotics.

Mulvaney also wanted to see his grandmother who was in hospital “on her deathbed” and so fled the prison just before Sunday evening roll call.

He was recaptured by police in Burnley after being absent for 26 days over Christmas and New Year.

The escapee, who was serving a three-year sentence for offences of burglary and theft, appeared before Judge Robert Altham via video link from Preston Prison to be sentenced for his unauthorised absence.

But the judge adjourned the hearing until tomorrow (Friday) for his defence lawyer to provide proof that Mulvaney’s granny – said to be the main reason for him fleeing custody – had actually been in hospital at the time.

The court was told that Mulvaney had been jailed for three years on June 8 last year and had settled into a routine at Category C HMP Lancaster when he was suddenly moved to Kirkham on November 14.

Kirkham Prison

He had only been at the open prison for just over three weeks when he escaped on December 8 by climbing the perimeter fence into the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency compound next door. He then climbed another fence to get out onto Freckleton Road and fled in the direction of Kirkham.

His absence was noticed at a roll call soon afterwards and police were informed.

After being on the run for more than three weeks Mulvaney was spotted by officers in Burnley town centre on January 3. He tried to escape but was chased and captured shortly after.

When interviewed at the town’s police station he gave “no comment” answers to all questions.

Mulvaney’s lawyer Mr Ahmed told Judge Altham that he was in a routine and coping well at HMP Lancaster, but things changed when he was moved to Kirkham.

“He was being bullied and pressured and offered drugs,” he said. “He said drugs were easily available in Kirkham (Prison).

“But the primary reason for leaving custody was his grandmother was suffering from cancer and was on her deathbed. She has sadly passed away now.”

Judge Altham asked why Mulvaney had never mentioned those factors in interviews with police. “This is the first time anyone has heard of it,” he added.

Giving evidence via video Mulvaney explained he had been in a routine at Lancaster and had been going to the gym and doing courses. But when he went to Kirkham it all changed.

“There were a lot of drugs being offered,” he told the judge. “I was being pressured. They were offering me drugs and I just didn’t want to be around it.

“My mental health was alright at Lancaster. But (at Kirkham) the stuff I was being offered, the people I was around, I didn’t like it at all.

“I should have asked for a transfer. I really didn’t like it there.

“But the main reason was my Nana was on her deathbed. I knew it was a matter of time before she was going to pass away. She was in Blackburn Hospital and I went to see her. She died at the end of March.”

Asked why he hadn’t told police that when interviewed he said: “I was advised by my solicitor to go ‘no comment’.”

(Proceeding)