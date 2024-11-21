Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A burglar who targeted homes across Leyland has been jailed.

David Lunt, 22, was found hiding in a bush when police were called to reports of burglaries in Clayton-le-Woods on Friday, May 31.

Homes around Lancaster Lane and Caton Close had been targeted in the early hours of the morning and officers scoured the area before finding Lunt, from Preston, hiding nearby.

Burglar David Lunt, 22, of Fallow Avenue, Preston was jailed for 18 months after targeting homes across Leyland | Lancashire Police

He was arrested and later charged with burglary in a dwelling, attempted burglary of a non-dwelling, theft from a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary of a dwelling and two counts of burglary – non dwelling.

Lunt, 22, of Fallow Avenue, Preston, appeared at Preston Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to all offences. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

DC Wright from the South Residential Burglary team said: “Burglary can have significant psychological, emotional, and financial effects on victims.

“Everyone should feel safe in their own home and Lunt has taken this away from his victims.

“We are pleased that he will spend time in prison and will be unable to disrupt the lives of anyone else.”