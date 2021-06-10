Bumbling drug dealers in court after unwittingly trying to sell to police officer

Jailed: Christopher Jopson

Christopher Jopson, 29 years of Brooke Close, Southport, and Lucy McTaggart, 37 years of Tennyson Avenue, Preston, were arrested by Merseyside police's matrix vehicle enforcement team in a pre-planned stop as they travelled from Preston to Southport in March.

They had unknowingly texted a police officer a drugs advertisement.

Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: “The stop of this car and the subsequent arrest and charge of these two, was part of pre-planned operation by Project Medusa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The operation was set up after the pair unknowingly began to contact a police officer advertising the sale of both crack cocaine and heroin, on a work number that had been given for an unrelated matter.

“Today’s sentence shows we will pursue all lines of enquiry when tackling County Lines however unconventional.”

He added: “We are committed to cutting these County Lines dead - Project Medusa has cut 204 lines to date and we will continue to target those involved in controlling these lines and hitting the criminals involved hard.

“If you have any information about drug dealing in your area or are concerned about somebody who may be involved in County Lines, contact us, DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Jopson was sentenced to three years and seven months imprisonment and McTaggart received a two-year sentence suspended for two years.