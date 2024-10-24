Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 15-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he was attacked by four males wearing masks in a Burnley park.

The teenager was assaulted on Faraday Park, near Whittlefield Primary School, after he was approached by the gang at around 8.30pm on Tuesday (October 22).

The boy was left with a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Lancashire Police said the four males were all wearing masks, but the force has no further descriptions at this time.

It said the attack is being treated as an ‘isolated incident’ and does not believe there is a further risk to the public at this time.

The force is appealing for witnesses, video footage and anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking for your help after a 15-year-old boy was left with a serious head injury after being assaulted in Burnley.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries to identify those involved and we are now asking any witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at that time to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage in and around Faraday Park between 8pm and 9pm which could have potentially captured the individuals involved.

“Although this is being treated as an isolated incident, we have increased reassurance patrols in the area as a precaution.

“If you have any information which could help us, email or call 101. Quote log 0067 of October 23, 2024.”