A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a fire broke out at a former pub in Leyland last night.

Fire crews rushed to The Rose of Farington in Stanifield Lane after residents reported black smoke rising from the building at around 9.15pm.

Crews quickly dealt with the fire and reported their suspicions to Lancashire Police after encountering a group of youths near the scene.

Officers attended and a 15-year-old boy from Lytham St Annes was arrested on suspicion of arson.

Work to convert the former Rose of Farington pub in Stanifield Lane, Leyland into new flats has been suspended | Google

The former pub is being converted into flats after closing in January. Permission was granted in 2022 to convert the pub into 10 flats, split across two floors.

But the project was brought to a halt in March when South Ribble Borough Council ordered work on the building to be suspended. The Council said it concerned over the way work had been carried out at the site, prompting numerous complaints from those living in the area.

A police spokesperson told the Post: “We were called at just after 9.30pm. A 15-year-old boy from Lytham St Annes was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson and remains in custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can contact us on 101, quoting log 1565 of April 28.”

A fire service spokesperson added: “At 9.17pm, three fire engines from Penwortham, Leyland and Bamber Bridge attended a commercial building fire on Stanifield Lane, Leyland.

“Upon arrival, the fire was extinguished. Firefighters used a positive pressure ventilation unit to clear smoke and were in attendance for approximately an hour.”

Farington ward councillors Paul Wharton-Hardman and Jacky Alty have expressed concerns over the former Rose of Farington site which has been the target of repeat break-ins and fires in recent weeks | Submitted

Farington ward councillor Paul Wharton-Hardman shared his concerns on Facebook following the latest incident at The Rose worksite.

He said: “Once again, we are disappointed to report that the former Rose of Farington has been broken into, with a second attempted fire last night.

“It is the owner's legal responsibility to properly secure the site — not the Council’s. However, when issues arise, Cllr. Jacky Alty and I act swiftly to protect our community.

“After the first break-in, we ensured planning officers attended within 24 hours, ordered that building work stop immediately, and conditions were put in place to make the site safe.

“Sadly, it’s clear that not all the conditions — particularly around site security — have been followed.

“Following last night's incident, police have attended again, and planning enforcement teams will now be contacting the owner, insisting that the site is properly secured without delay.

“As ward councillors, we have always taken residents' concerns seriously. At the very beginning of this planning process several years ago, I spoke out clearly on behalf of Cllr Jacky Alty and our community, opposing this development.

“Although we were not successful in stopping it at the planning stage, we remain committed to holding the developers to the rules.

“We will always do everything in our power to act when made aware of issues. Others may try to score political points — but we prefer to focus on getting things done for Farington residents.

“If you have any further concerns, please do reach out to us directly.”