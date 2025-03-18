A local council has ordered work be suspended on a Leyland pub being converted into flats.

Work on the Rose of Farington in Stanifield Lane has ceased with immediate effect after South Ribble Borough Council ordered workmen to down tools last week.

It follows concerns over the way work was carried out at the site in recent weeks, prompting numerous complaints from those living in the area.

Work to convert the former Rose of Farington pub in Stanifield Lane, Leyland into new flats has been suspended | Google

Complaints included noise from the site during unsocial hours and builder’s waste being thrown from the upper windows into a skip outside, instead of using a rubbish chute.

One resident said her 5-year-old daughter was ‘hit in the eye’ by a piece of rubble hurled out of a window by a workman.

There were also concerns that the site was not suitably secured out of hours, which has reportedly attracted anti-social behavior.

Local councillor and deputy mayor of South Ribble, Paul Wharton-Hardman, said “work has been immediately halted as it was not being done in line with planning rules”.

Farington East councillor and deputy mayor of South Ribble, Paul Wharton-Hardman (right), said work has been ‘immediately halted’ at The Rose of Farington pub in Stanifield Lane because it was not being done in line with planning rules | Paul Wharton-Hardman

Updating residents on Facebook, he said: “I know many of you have been frustrated with the way the work is going at the former Rose of Farington as it’s being turned into flats.

“We’ve been listening , and after receiving numerous complaints, Cllr. Jacky Alty and I took action and raised this.

“As a result of YOUR voices being heard, the council has now stepped in! Work has been immediately halted as it was not being done in line with planning rules.

“The only exception is surveyors attending, while a new planning application is prepared. This will go to the planning committee next month.

What happens next?

Planning permission was granted in mid-January 2022 to convert the pub into nine one-bedroom and one two bedroom flats, split across two floors.

Permission lasts for three years and the deadline is fast approaching, but work cannot progress until the Council is satisfied the work is being carried out in-line with planning rules.

The Council has ordered a new planning application be prepared and submitted to the planning committee for consideration next month.