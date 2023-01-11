Boy, 14, taken to hospital after attack in Clayton Brook park
A 14-year-old was taken to hospital with a head injury after he was attacked by an older boy in Clayton Brook.
The boy was assaulted in Linear Park, next to Westwood Primary School in Westwood Road, at around 3.30pm on Monday (January 9).
He suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Lancashire Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm.
The force said he has since been released on bail.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch on 101 quoting Log reference 0837 of January 9.