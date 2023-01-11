News you can trust since 1886
Boy, 14, taken to hospital after attack in Clayton Brook park

A 14-year-old was taken to hospital with a head injury after he was attacked by an older boy in Clayton Brook.

By Matthew Calderbank
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 1:27pm

The boy was assaulted in Linear Park, next to Westwood Primary School in Westwood Road, at around 3.30pm on Monday (January 9).

He suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm.

The 14-year-old was attacked in Linear Park, next to Westwood Primary School in Westwood Road, Clayton Brook at 3.30pm on Monday, January 9
The force said he has since been released on bail.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch on 101 quoting Log reference 0837 of January 9.