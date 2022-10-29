Emergency services were called after a fire broke out at St David’s Church in Eldon Street at around 6am on Thursday (October 27).

After the blaze was extinguished, crews found a body while searching the ruins of the derelict building.

An investigation was subsequently launched to identify the deceased and establish the circumstances surrounding their death.

Officers confirmed a post-mortem examination would take place in due course but their “enquiries remain at an early stage and may take some considerable time”.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information which could help us identify the deceased person, or who has any information about the fire itself, to come forward and contact us,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Has someone you know not been seen or heard of since Thursday?

“Do you have concerns for someone who may have been sleeping in that area? Please do get in touch.”

Eight fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge and Chorley attended the scene, as well as the drone team.

The command unit and stinger from Blackburn, water bowser from Leyland and aerial ladder platforms from Blackpool and Preston were also dispatched.

Smoke could be seen for miles around throughout the morning as crews battled to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used five jets, the stinger and aerial ladder platform to extinguish the blaze.

People were advised to avoid the area and the road was closed in both directions between Inkerman Street and Lulworth Avenue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 0248 of October 27.