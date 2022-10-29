Officers were called at around 9pm yesterday (Friday) to a report that two 15-year-old boys had been attacked in Oakhill Park in Accrington by a group of males with baseball bats.

One of the boys suffered minor injuries but the other received a head injury and is currently in hospital receiving treatment. Thankfully his injury is not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Shortly afterwards police officers were flagged down on West Crescent in the town where a 14-year-old boy had suffered a number of stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but again his injuries are thankfully not thought to be life threatening.

Lancashire police are appealing for witnesses after two attacks

Two youths aged 16 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and are currently in custody.

An investigation is under-way and enquiries are ongoing to identify the offenders.

A statement from Lancashire police said: ‘We appreciate these incidents may have caused concern and we will have extra patrols in the area over the coming days.

‘We are appealing for any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with CCTV, mobile footage, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage to get in touch.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information, or who has any concerns, should speak to an officer or call us on 101 quoting log 1469 of Oct 28th.