The man at the centre of a police manhunt after escaping from a prison van faked a medical emergency before overpowering guards.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Cooper was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 this morning.

At 8:54am Lancashire Police received a report of a man absconding from the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GEOAmey said the escape happened after the guards onboard pulled over on the M55 near to Junction 2 - the new Preston Western Distributor Road -- to deal with an “on-board medical emergency’”.

Once stopped and trying to offer medical assistance, 33-year-old Cooper “overpowered and evaded” escort officers.

Cooper had been charged with assaulting a police officer and criminal damage and was due to stand before magistrates today.

Jamie Cooper was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 close to Junctiom 2 this morning when he escaped | National World

Police have warned anyone who spots Cooper, who is from Blackpool, not to approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is 5ft 7in, of a medium build with short, cropped hair and is thought to be wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

Searches and an investigation are ongoing, in the Catfford area tonight.

Cooper is known to have links to Blackpool and Bolton.

A GEOAmey prison van similar to this one was being used to transport Jamie Cooper to Lancaster Magistrates Court when he escaped. (Photo:: Getty).

A GEOAmey spokesperson said: "We can confirm the escape of a detained person from a GEOAmey escort vehicle this morning.

“Whilst in transit to Lancaster Magistrates Court the vehicle had to pull over on the M55 in the Catforth area to deal with an on-board medical emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The detained person involved in this emergency then overpowered and evaded the escort officers and escaped from the vehicle. Lancashire Police have been informed and are currently searching for the escaped prisoner."

A police spokesman said: “If you see Cooper, do not approach him, but call 999 and let us know straight away.

“If you can assist our enquiries in any way, please get in contact with us on 101 quoting log 0237 of 19th March.”