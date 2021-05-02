Blackpool murder trial jury to retire
Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering a dad on the street where he lived are due to consider their verdict on Tuesday.
Andrew Claydon, 44, also of Lytham Road, denies murder but admits manslaughter - a lesser offence in law - and is on trial before Preston Crown Court.
Matthew Pearson, 42, originally from Garstang, died at the Royal Preston Hospital on Sunday, August 2 following an assault on Lytham Road in Blackpool, close to the junction with Bournemouth Road at 6.45pm on Saturday, July 18 last year.
A post mortem examination found Mr Pearson, who lived in a flat on Lytham Road, died from blunt trauma head injuries.The victim's blood was recovered from his trainers.
He was then seen to stamp on his head as he lay in the road, a four day trial was told.
(proceeding)
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here