Blackpool murder trial jury to retire

Andrew Claydon, 44, also of Lytham Road, denies murder but admits manslaughter - a lesser offence in law - and is on trial before Preston Crown Court.

Matthew Pearson, 42, originally from Garstang, died at the Royal Preston Hospital on Sunday, August 2 following an assault on Lytham Road in Blackpool, close to the junction with Bournemouth Road at 6.45pm on Saturday, July 18 last year.

A post mortem examination found Mr Pearson, who lived in a flat on Lytham Road, died from blunt trauma head injuries.The victim's blood was recovered from his trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Pearson

He was then seen to stamp on his head as he lay in the road, a four day trial was told.

(proceeding)

​