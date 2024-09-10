Blackpool boy, 14, taken to hospital and driver arrested after crash in Holmfield Road
The teenager was struck by a car in Holmfield Road, North Shore at around 1.30pm.
The driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and taken into custody. He has been released under investigation.
It was initially feared the 14-year-old’s condition was serious but Lancashire Police have since confirmed that his injuries were ‘relatively minor’.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 1.30pm yesterday to a report of a collision between a car and a bike on Holmfield Road.
“The bike rider, a 14-year-old boy, suffered what were thankfully relatively minor injuries.
“A 38-year-old man was arrested under Section 5A RTA 1988 - Driving or being in charge of a motor vehicle with concentration of specified controlled drug above specified limit.
“He has been released under investigation.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.