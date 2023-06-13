Blackburn trio charged after ‘tens of thousands of pounds worth of items stolen’ during robbery
Three people were charged following a high-value robbery in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:57 BST
Three people threatened a member of staff after entering a premises in Thornley Avenue shortly before 9am on Monday (June 12).
They loaded tens of thousands of pounds worth of items into a van before fleeing the scene.
The van was stopped a short time later in Hereford Road and the stolen items were recovered.
Three men were arrested and later charged with robbery.
They were:
- Michael Moore, 32, of Pilmuir Road, Blackburn
- Samson Young, 37, of Aqueduct Road, Blackburn
- Liam Cumberland, 37, of Cleveleys Road, Blackburn
All three were due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 13).