Leyland man arrested after Worden Lane fire shuts roads from Tesco to Worden Park and Runshaw College
The 40-year-old, of no fixed address, is in custody where he is being interviewed about a blaze at Occleshaw House in Worden Lane – a derelict Grade II listed building next to the Fox Lane roundabout and across the road from the Fox & Lion pub.
Four fire engines and the aerial ladder platform from Preston were called to the former doctor’s surgery at 3.43am, with crews remaining in attendance this afternoon.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was found in the roof space and was already well alight when crews arrived at the scene.
Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to tackle the fire and prevent it from spreading to an occupied home next door.
Police closed Worden Lane both ways from Church Road and Fox Lane (near the Tesco Superstore) to Edale Close (towards Runshaw College) while fire crews worked at the scene.
Worden Lane has since reopened but Fox Lane remains closed while fire investigators inspect the damage this afternoon.
The boarded-up building has been derelict for a number of years and in March 2021, police discovered a large cannabis farm hidden inside the property.
Latest from police
“A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage - arson not endangering life,” a police spokesman told the Post. “He is currently in custody.”