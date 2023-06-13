News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed

Leyland man arrested after Worden Lane fire shuts roads from Tesco to Worden Park and Runshaw College

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire in Leyland this morning (Tuesday, June 13).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:55 BST

The 40-year-old, of no fixed address, is in custody where he is being interviewed about a blaze at Occleshaw House in Worden Lane – a derelict Grade II listed building next to the Fox Lane roundabout and across the road from the Fox & Lion pub.

Four fire engines and the aerial ladder platform from Preston were called to the former doctor’s surgery at 3.43am, with crews remaining in attendance this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was found in the roof space and was already well alight when crews arrived at the scene.

The fire broke out at a derelict former doctor's surgery next to the Fox Lane roundabout and across the road from the Fox & Lion pub in Worden Lane, LeylandThe fire broke out at a derelict former doctor's surgery next to the Fox Lane roundabout and across the road from the Fox & Lion pub in Worden Lane, Leyland
The fire broke out at a derelict former doctor's surgery next to the Fox Lane roundabout and across the road from the Fox & Lion pub in Worden Lane, Leyland
Most Popular

Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to tackle the fire and prevent it from spreading to an occupied home next door.

Police closed Worden Lane both ways from Church Road and Fox Lane (near the Tesco Superstore) to Edale Close (towards Runshaw College) while fire crews worked at the scene.

Worden Lane has since reopened but Fox Lane remains closed while fire investigators inspect the damage this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boarded-up building has been derelict for a number of years and in March 2021, police discovered a large cannabis farm hidden inside the property.

Fox Lane in Leyland remains shut this afternoon (Tuesday, June 13) after a fire at a derelict building in the early hours of the morningFox Lane in Leyland remains shut this afternoon (Tuesday, June 13) after a fire at a derelict building in the early hours of the morning
Fox Lane in Leyland remains shut this afternoon (Tuesday, June 13) after a fire at a derelict building in the early hours of the morning

Latest from police

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage - arson not endangering life,” a police spokesman told the Post. “He is currently in custody.”